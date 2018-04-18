Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Explains Why She Won't Talk About Her Romance With Cole Sprouse

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 8:57 AM

Lili Reinhart, Seventeen

Jon Wong & Benjo Arwas

When it comes to Cole Sprouse—or any possible boyfriend for that matter—Lili Reinhart's lips are sealed. 

The 21-year-old Riverdale actress has been reported to be dating her co-star for a year now, but neither of the two have publicly confirmed that is the case. Sure, they've taken vacations together, photographed each other and have been spotted canoodling on more than one occasion, but fans have been left to come to their own conclusions. 

As for Reinhart, her love life is simply not something she wants to discuss. 

"Every time someone asks me about it, I make a decision then and there about whether I'm comfortable," Reinhart told Seventeen. "It's not like I'm in some kind of contract, but I'm not in the place where I want to talk about it, and that's totally fine."

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse

Best Image / BACKGRID

According to the star, being a public figure doesn't mean having to disclose every last detail. 

"It's called a private life for a reason—it's mine, and it's special and sacred," she continued to the magazine. "My relationships are between me and whomever I'm with, not between me and the world."

Meanwhile, Sprouse, 25, offered his younger self some relationship advice. 

"Relax! I spent so much time trying to be perceived as some kind of playboy instead of someone who spent 90 percent of his day playing video games," he told Seventeen

Now, if only they could stop playing games with us about this romance...

