Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Your Guide to Every Roommate Hookup

"You're ruining my f--king marriage!"

While it happened way back in 2011, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Vinny Guadagnino's hookup (which went down when she was dating her now-husband Jionni LaValle) was the major source of conflict, tension and straight-up awkwardness in last week's Jersey Shore Family Vacation. It got the the point where she wouldn't even sit next to him in a cab at the start of the cast's night out, leading to a screaming match by night's end in the house, with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, the usual source of relationship drama, even saying, "It's crazy!"

Of the awkward tension, Snooki explained, "Obviously, there's history and I don't want to cross boundaries because I'm a married woman and I have two kids," while a confused Vinny was just asking for "ground rules" given their past.