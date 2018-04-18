Stephanie March on Her Law and Order: SVU Return, Sparring With Mariska Hargitay and a New Side of Alex Cabot

Stephanie March is back (as are the glasses of justice) as the fan-favorite character Alex Cabot, but it might not be a happy reunion on Law & Order: SVU.

Cabot and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) cross paths in "Sunk Cost Fallacy" when the SVU squad investigate the abduction of a woman and her young daughter. You'll find out what Cabot's role is at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18, but fans do know Benson and Cabot aren't exactly on the same side of things.

"So many scenes that Mariska and I have done in the past are fairly procedural, you know related to, ‘the police have done so the attorneys should do'—straightforward," March told E! News.