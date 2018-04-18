Jennifer Garner Turns Herself Into a Meme for Her Birthday

Jennifer Garner rang in her 46th birthday with plenty of humor.

The beloved actress celebrated her special day on Tuesday and took to social media before the day's end to thank fans for their well wishes.

"I'm having the best birthday and so much of it is because of all of you," she penned. "Thank you for the birthday love!"

Like the gift that keeps on giving, the star finished her Instagram post with a meme...of herself! Using the classic saying from The Help, Garner poked fun at herself by combining the quote with a snap of herself, one eye closed, with velcro rollers in her hair.