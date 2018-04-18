Claire Danes Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 7:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Claire Danes is going to become a mom again!

The 39-year-old Homeland actress revealed to Howard Sternon the X-rated Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM on Wednesday that she is expecting her second child with husband Hugh Dancy. Danes, who shares a 5-year-old sonCyrus, with the actor, said she is currently in her second trimester.

"I'm pregnant," she said on the Howard Stern Show. "I'm seriously preggo. I'm deep into my second trimester."

"You look so thin," Stern said.

"I'm seated," Danes replied.

When asked about the sex of her second child, the actress said, "I'm going to keep that to myself."

Danes and Dancy have been married since 2009.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Claire Danes, Pregnant, Howard Stern Show

The Howard Stern Show

Hugh Dancy, Claire Danes

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Danes was pregnant with her first child while shooting season two of Homeland.

Filming on the final and eighth season began late last year. Danes revealed to Stern that she shot a nude scene while pregnant.

 

"The director's a really dear friend, she's been working on the show since the second season," she said. "I trust her totally...I feel safer in that environment than any other."

"Morgan Spector is a wonderful actor and friend," she said. "I was in fine company. You just have to laugh because it's just ridiculous."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Claire Danes , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice Asks People to "Pray" Joe Giudice Can See Daughter Gia Giudice Graduate

Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin

Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Welcome Their First Child

Hayden Panettiere, Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere Holds Hands With Her Boyfriend While Visiting Family

Pete Davidson Breaks Silence on Split With Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Enjoys Some Retail Therapy After Pete Davidson Speaks Out About Breakup

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Prince Harry Looks Eerily Similar to His Grandfather Prince Philip in Old Photo

Chris Hemsworth, 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival

Chris Hemsworth and a Friend Picked Up a Hitchhiker and It Went Surprisingly Well

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.