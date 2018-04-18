Amy Schumer Teases Ellen DeGeneres for Missing Her Wedding

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 6:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, Wedding

Instagram

Even Ellen DeGeneres couldn't believe Amy Schumer was getting married earlier this year! To everyone's surprise on Feb. 13, Schumer tied the knot with chef Chris Fischer in Malibu. A few famous friends, including Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Lawrence, received last-minute text message invites and were able to attend the sunset ceremony—but DeGeneres was sadly M.I.A. Schumer revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday that she and Fischer had decided to get married on Feb. 10, shortly before the talk show host's star-studded 60th birthday party.

"Celebrities are supposed to be quiet when they're getting married. We got engaged that morning, so we were going around and going, 'We're getting married!' We were going around and we were getting advice from everybody, and I was looking for you," said Schumer, who stars in I Feel Pretty. "I never even got to say hi to you! I saw you—you were on the dance floor—and you were in the zone. I couldn't stop you; it was like a flash-dance situation." Later, Schumer said she texted the host about her engagement and invited her to attend the wedding.

Photos

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer's Wedding Album

DeGeneres said her wife, Portia de Rossi, clued her in after the party. "Portia said, 'Amy kept telling everybody she's getting married,'" she recalled. "She really thought you were kidding!" As for why she missed the ceremony, DeGeneres said, "I was doing a show. I would have gone."

"No, everyone has an excuse..." the newlywed replied, pretending to be miffed.

Later in the episode, during a round of "Burning Questions," Schumer revealed some NSFW details about her sex life with Fischer—and temporarily forgot her mom was in the audience.

Watch the video to see how it all went down!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Amy Schumer , Ellen DeGeneres , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice Asks People to "Pray" Joe Giudice Can See Daughter Gia Giudice Graduate

Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin

Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Welcome Their First Child

Hayden Panettiere, Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere Holds Hands With Her Boyfriend While Visiting Family

Pete Davidson Breaks Silence on Split With Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Enjoys Some Retail Therapy After Pete Davidson Speaks Out About Breakup

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Prince Harry Looks Eerily Similar to His Grandfather Prince Philip in Old Photo

Chris Hemsworth, 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival

Chris Hemsworth and a Friend Picked Up a Hitchhiker and It Went Surprisingly Well

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.