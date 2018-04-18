Jim Carrey Crashes Jeff Daniels' Interview for a Dumb and Dumber Reunion

It's a Dumb and Dumber reunion!

Jim Carrey crashed Jeff Daniels' guest appearance on Conan on Tuesday and brought Lloyd and Harry back together again.

Conan O'Brien was asking Daniels about the legacy of the film when Carrey walked onto the set and attempted to give his old co-star a hug. At first, The Newsroom star dodged the embrace, but then he brought it in for a sweet moment.

"I wanted to come out and say in front of the world, ‘You're in town and you don't call me,'" Carrey teased. "Not an email, nothing."

The Bruce Almighty star also poked fun at the press Daniels was doing for the TV drama The Looming Tower.

"I love being around him though," the Ace Ventura star told O'Brien. "I've been watching your press. I watch everything he does. He's incredible, most versatile actor working today—unbelievable all the things he does. I especially enjoy watching you do interviews because I know you love them, especially the parts where you talk about how working with me changed the course of your life."