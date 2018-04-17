Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Reflects on Weight Loss Journey in Inspiring Message

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 4:30 PM
Jonathan Van Ness is opening up about his weight loss journey and self-love with his social media followers.
The star, who is the grooming expert on Netflix's hit Queer Eye reboot, took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share side-by-side photos of himself and explained the story behind the pictures.
"After my step dad passed away I gained 70 pounds in 3 months," he shared. "I didn't like how I felt or looked, it's so important for me to look back and tell that man from 5 years ago he was lovely and gorge. I can celebrate where I am now as long as I send love to the 'me's' along the way #transformationtuesday #selfacceptance #fitness."
It took me practicing yoga every day for 5 years to get this. If it looks easy, someone probably worked very hard for it, so whatever it is you’re learning be gentle and compassionate w yourself & watch till the end 🤦🏻♂️ #instaomcrew #inversions #compassion
Immediately after Jonathan shared the post, his fans sent him supportive messages in the comments.
One commenter wrote to Jonathan, "You inspire me!!" While another told the hairstylist, "You are amazing."
Jonathan often shares inspiring posts with his social media followers. Just last week, JVN posted a video of himself practicing yoga and showing a very impressive move.
"It took me practicing yoga every day for 5 years to get this," he wrote. "If it looks easy, someone probably worked very hard for it, so whatever it is you're learning be gentle and compassionate w yourself & watch till the end #instaomcrew #inversions #compassion."
Since the Queer Eye reboot hit Netflix in February, Jonathan has become one of the breakout stars of the series. And because the show has been such a success, it's already been renewed for season two!
If you haven't seen it yet, you can check it out on Netflix now!
