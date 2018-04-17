Abby Lee Miller Has Emergency Spinal Surgery

On March 27, Miller was transferred from the FCI Victorville prison in California to a halfway house in Long Beach, after spending over eight and a half months in federal prison. As E! News reported in March, Miller's June 21 release date was moved up to May 25 and now it's expected she'll serve the remaining two months of her term at the halfway house.

Miller was famously sentenced to one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release in May 2017 after she pleaded guilty to the charge of concealing bankruptcy assets and to one count of not reporting an international monetary transaction. She was also fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgment. The reality star reported to FCI Victorville two months later.