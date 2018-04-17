Here's Proof That Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Friendship Keeps Getting Sweeter

For the last time: Yes, you really can be friends with your ex.

Pop culture fans know all too well that Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak may not have worked out romantically. But they also realize that it hasn't stopped the Hollywood stars from being close pals and proving what friendship is all about.

Earlier today, Mindy revealed her newest character for an upcoming movie.

"Introducing 'Molly Patel', everybody! (And yes I am sneezing in the nametag photo.)" she shared on Instagram from the set of her latest project. "#LateNightTheMovie."

As it turns out, B.J. decided to surprise the actress with a special gift on one of her first days.