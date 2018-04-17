Kim Kardashian Goes Topless in Bed While Sharing Her Favorite Spa Treatments

She's absolutely radiant!

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian loves to flaunt her glowing skin, and when she looks this incredible, who can blame her?! In this super sexy topless photo, the mom of three flaunted her toned bod and absolutely radiant skin.

The reality star has the best skin-care routine money can buy, but she also knows how to pinch a penny. When it comes to having an epic spa day in the comfort of your own home, she gave some tips on her app. Including tools and advice for getting smoother lips and removing cellulite. If this sexy pic is any indication, she knows what she's talking about!