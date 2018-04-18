Maddie Ziegler Finds Out She Has a "Guardian Angel" Watching Over Her on Hollywood Medium

She's got someone watching over her!

Tyler Henry sat down with dance star Maddie Ziegler in this exclusive clip and connected to her late grandmother, who she never had a chance to meet but still has a very strong connection to.

"They're showing me birds," Tyler tells her. "I'm hearing wings fluttering and they just keep showing me birds." Maddie is already in tears by the time he finishes his thought. "My grandma would always say, 'When I pass, you can see me as a cardinal,'" she explains to Tyler.

"This person actually tries to communicate with you but through kind of interesting ways," he shares. "They're showing me painting. This connection is coming through in a certain way. It's like, 'I'm with you during this activity. I'm here.'"