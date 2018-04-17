One Married At First Sight Season 6 Couple Decides to Divorce Ahead of Decision Day

One couple down.

Well, Married At First Sight season six will not end with a three-for-three success rate, as one of the couples made the decision to divorce before Decision Day in Tuesday night's episode.

Following their explosive fight at the end of last week's episode, Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic both told the other couples and their loved ones that they were ready to split following seven weeks of marriage.

"We really didn't have anything to say to each other except that we agree that we both pretty much think this marriage is over," Jon said of the fallout from their sitdown with expert Dr. Jessica Griffin, with Molly had moved out.)