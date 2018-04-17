Kelly Clarkson to Host 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Miss Independent is heading to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards!

Yes, that's right... Kelly Clarkson is set to host the annual award ceremony, NBC announced Tuesday.

"To prepare for hosting the Billboard Music Awards, I already have 20 costume changes planned," the pop star shared in a press release. "I will be flying in like my girl P!nk, and calling Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman for jokes. Well, or I'm just gonna show up and celebrate my favorite artists and get to know a few more. Yeah, maybe I'll go with that plan."

Clarkson's latest gig marks her first as an award show emcee, but there's no question the American Idol alum and The Voice coach will totally rise to the occasion.