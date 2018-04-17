Amal Clooney Wears a Lingerie-Inspired Top Like a Class Act

Amal Clooney makes lingerie look good.

In case you've missed it, undergarments, like corsets, bustiers and more, have subtly made their way to the forefront of celebrity outfits and fashion. Stars like Kim Kardashian West and Hailey Baldwin (See: the white lace she wore to Coachella) are commonly wearing the trend, pairing super-sexy tops with their favorite pairs of denim. 

Now, George Clooney's better half is joining in on the sultry fashion trend. Last night, the mom-of-two headed to Anna Wintour's home in NYC (so of course she dressed to the nines) to celebrate the new editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine, Samantha Barry, wearing a vintage red corset from by Isabelle Allard with black skinny jeans and ankle boots. Revealing her post-baby, the star looked amazing and sultry, but not at the expense of class.

While the color, fabric and strap details are insanely sexy, the show-stopping piece actually covers a lot of skin between the off-shoulder sleeves and train. And, since we normally see the human rights lawyer in suits, this outfit is the perfect blend of sultry appeal and classy style.

Love the trend? Check out all of the celebs that wear lingerie out! 

ESC: Lingerie Trend, Bella Hadid

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Bella Hadid

When wearing undergarments out, you don't want to ooze 150 percent sex appeal. To maintain balance, pair a piece of lingerie, like Bella's corset she wore after the Alexandre Vauthier couture show, with distressed, baggy jeans and dad sneakers. 

ESC: Lingerie Trend, Winnie Harlow

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

Wearing lingerie out doesn't have to be a loud statement. Sometimes, it can be just as subtle as the model's lace bandeau bra peeking out of her well-tailored, sophisticated ensemble at the Dior show at Paris Couture Week. 

ESC: Lingerie Trend, Olivia Munn

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Olivia Munn

Don't feel relegated to lace undergarments. Try textures in velvet, suede, satin and even denim, too!

ESC: Lingerie Trend, Emily Ratajkowski

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

Lace bustiers, bras and bodysuits are inherently sexy. To style the piece in a more fashion-forward way, it's all about layering pieces on top so that only an accent of the lace peeks through. EmRata used a lace bodysuit as the foundation to her ensemble, adding a cardigan and patterned suit over it in complementary colors to create a well-thought-out look. 

ESC: Lingerie Trend, Joan Smalls

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan

Joan Smalls

A sequined bralette? Why didn't we think of this first? It doesn't have to look costume-y either—just make sure the design is minimal and you opt for a neutral color. 

ESC: Lingerie Trend, Ashley Graham

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan

Ashley Graham

The slip dress is now universally acceptable to wear outside (thank you, Kate Moss circa the '90s)! But to take the look to the next level, add a corset around the waist for added texture. 

ESC: Lingerie Trend, Ruth Negga

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Ruth Negga

The illusion look doesn't always have to be so feminine. Follow in the actress' footsteps and take a more badass approach by pairing a bralette and sheer dress with leather pants and combat boots. 

ESC: Cara Delevingne, Lingerie Trend

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Cara Delevingne

The trick to this look is to mix textures. Pair a sturdy suit material like corduroy or velvet with a strappy bralette. 

ESC: Lingerie Trend, Sara Sampaio

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Sara Sampaio

The Canadian tuxedo got a sexy upgrade! To pull off this look, pair loose-fitting boyfriend jeans with a chambray shirt. Tuck the top in but leave the buttons open to reveal a cute bralette. 

ESC: Lingerie Trend, Anna Kendrick

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anna Kendrick

Believe it or not: Lingerie can have a menswear-inspired twist. The Pitch Perfect 3 star paired a La Perla bustier with a high-waist Balmain suit and pink pumps.

ESC: Lingerie Trend, Josephine Skriver

Gotham/GC Images

Josephine Skriver

The Victoria's Secret model paired a lace bodysuit with a mini ruffled skirt. 

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Lingerie Trend

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Kim Kardashian

A bustier and a pair of tailored trousers are a powerful combination. For daytime, add a jacket for a polished look. For nighttime, ditch any outerwear and get ready to take on the town. 

