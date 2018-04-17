Inside Nikki Bella's Strong Support System Following John Cena Split

When times get tough, Nikki Bella just gets tougher.

Just a few days ago, the Total Bellas star and John Cena called off their engagement after nearly six years together.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," the couple said in a statement posted onto Instagram. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

Soon after the news broke, stars including Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, WWE's Renee Young and Torrie Wilson, Barbie Blank and more showed their support for the newly single athlete in the comments section.

And while the heartfelt messages are nice, some are wondering who Nikki could be relying on day in and day out during this difficult time.