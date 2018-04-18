Clapback Queen! Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's 39th Birthday By Voting on Her Best KUWTK One-Liners

We're celebrating the eldest Kardashian!
For over ten years, Kourtney Kardashian has made us LOL with her hilarious clap backs and hysterical one-liners on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In celebration of this mom of three entering the last year of her thirties (can you believe she's 39 today?!), we're throwing it back to some of her best moments.
From pregnancies to marriage, there is really no topic off limits when it comes to Kourtney's wise wisdom. There are so many great LOL-worthy moments in her repertoire and it's hard to choose just one...but we can try!
Scroll through her most outrageous quotes below and then vote for your favorite in the poll below!
Happy 39th birthday, Kourt!
1. "Kim, there's people that are dying."
As you may recall, this legendary quote came from the early seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when they took a trip to Bora Bora. Thankfully for viewers, Kim Kardashian lost her precious diamond earring, but we gained one of the most iconic quotes to ever grace television.
2. "Pregnant whore!"
Calling someone a whore in the Kardashian family is practically a term of endearment. When Kourtney and little sis Khloe Kardashian got into an argument on the ferry, Kourtney lashed out by calling her a pregnant whore. Sisters will be sisters!
3. "She has this ugly crying face that she makes."
The world owes Kourtney a major thank you for drawing our attention to one of the most iconic looks to come out of this show—Kim's crying face. It has been made into t-shirts, emojis and the list goes on. Thanks, Kourtney!
4. "I mean, how many weddings have we been to in this family and they don't mean s--t?"
This was Kourtney's reaction to her brother Rob Kardashian's engagement news during their trip to Vail. It may have been harsh, but turns out that big sis knows best!
5. "I'm just thinking about all the guys I'm gonna f--k when I get home."
Remember that time when they were trying to have a harmless vacation in South America, until Kourtney found out Scott Disick had some girl flown out there. Her reaction was warranted and hilarious!
6. "Do you have this much fun with Kim?" "Hell to the no."
On one of their casual car conversations, Khloe asked Kourtney if she had this much fun with Kim. Her response was one for the books.
7. "I have to handle it when he's out getting photographed with a different hooker everyday."
Scott has had his fair share of flings, but when Kourtney referred to her ex's lady friends as his hookers, that definitely takes the cake.
8. "Who's the hottest Kardashian?" "Kourtney, I agree."
During the tenth anniversary special of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney went undercover to ask some people questions about the fam. One guy said she was the hottest in the family, and she couldn't help but agree!
9. "She is insane, I'm ready to shove a taco up her ass."
This quote, as many of her great ones are, was in reference to her sister Khloe. As per usual, Khloe was being a little extra and Kourtney wanted to put her in her place.
10. "You're acting like drunk slob kabobs."
When Rob and Scott get together in Las Vegas, it's always a bit of a drunken mess. Thankfully, their drunken mess blessed the world with the phrase "slob kabobs." It was all worth it!
11. "Why don't you talk to Scott? From one drunk to another."
Kourtney is always giving Kris a hard time, which makes this quote even funnier. Of course, Kris isn't a drunk, but that didn't stop us from cracking up!