Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Girlfriend Name Baby Girl Ariana Sky

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's baby girl's name has been revealed! World, meet Ariana Sky.

The 32-year-old Jersey Shore star's girlfriend gave birth to the couple's first child on Tuesday, April 3. A source told E! News, "He's over the moon."

As Ronnie explained to Us Weekly, "When we first started dating in the beginning, we'd joke around saying, ‘What if we had a kid? It'd be crazy and good looking!' And we'd say ‘What would we name it?' We joked that we liked Ariana. When she found out she was pregnant, we looked at each other and we're like, ‘Guess we're naming the baby Ariana if it's a girl.' Next thing you know, we find out the gender and we're like, ‘Guess so!'"

Ronnie's cast mate Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino revealed to Page Six TV that the proud dad had revealed his daughter's name, which he believed at the time was "Sky," in a group chat with the Jersey Shore stars. Most of the cast members had reunited for an upcoming reboot series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.