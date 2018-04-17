Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Girlfriend Name Baby Girl Ariana Sky

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 1:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley

Instagram

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's baby girl's name has been revealed! World, meet Ariana Sky

The 32-year-old Jersey Shore star's girlfriend gave birth to the couple's first child on Tuesday, April 3. A source told E! News, "He's over the moon."

As Ronnie explained to Us Weekly, "When we first started dating in the beginning, we'd joke around saying, ‘What if we had a kid? It'd be crazy and good looking!' And we'd say ‘What would we name it?' We joked that we liked Ariana. When she found out she was pregnant, we looked at each other and we're like, ‘Guess we're naming the baby Ariana if it's a girl.' Next thing you know, we find out the gender and we're like, ‘Guess so!'"

Ronnie's cast mate Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino revealed to Page Six TV that the proud dad had revealed his daughter's name, which he believed at the time was "Sky," in a group chat with the Jersey Shore stars. Most of the cast members had reunited for an upcoming reboot series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Photos

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Everything We Know So Far

"Last night, Ronnie was on a flight to do press for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in London," The Situation said. "And he had to turn around because his girlfriend's water broke and he had to go straight back to Vegas to catch the baby, which he eventually did."

Ronnie joins other Jersey Shore star parents; Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley are both married mothers of two, while DJ Pauly D has a daughter.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs every Thursday on MTV. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Camille Grammer, David C. Meyer

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Camille Grammer Gets Married in Hawaii

Carrie Underwood, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Carrie Underwood Fully Embraces Being a "Soccer Mom"

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle to "Cut Back" on Events During the Remainder of Royal Tour

Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian for Her 38th Birthday

Selma Blair, Multiple Sclerosis, Instagram

Selma Blair Reveals She Has Multiple Sclerosis

ESC: Meghan Markle

Thomas Markle Speaks Out About Meghan Markle's "Overwhelming and Joyful" Pregnancy

Vin Diesel, Dwanye Johnson, Fast & Furious 6

Hillary Clinton Reveals if She’s Team Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or Vin Diesel in The Fast and the Furious

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.