Steve Harvey Shares New Details on the Kardashians' Family Feud Episode

"OK here's what happened…they were supposed to come and it was just supposed to be Kris, Kim and the girls, Khloe and the girls," he began, adding that "something happened" and their grandmother MJ wanted to play.

"They were supposed to play against the Paris Hilton family, the Hilton family, so it's the Hiltons against the Kardashians," he said. "The Hiltons canceled, so Kanye, who is a big fan of Family Feud said, 'I wanna play, I've always wanted to play.' So he brought his family."

So how did everyone do?

"Kanye was the best Family Feud celebrity panelist we've ever had on the show," Steve revealed. "He loves the show. His people said, 'Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled since we've been working…'"

He continued, "Kanye smiled! When I introduced him, he smiled!"

And how did Kim do?