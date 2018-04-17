Tamara Mellon's Billionaire Ex-Husband Matthew Dies in Rehab: Report

Matthew Mellon, the ex-husband of Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon, has died. He was 54 years old.

A rep confirmed the death to Page Six. According to the rep's statement, the billionaire businessman died while seeking treatment in Mexico. Although, the rep cited a different age for Matthew.

"Billionaire Matthew Mellon, 53, died suddenly in Cancun, Mexico, where he was attending a drug rehabilitation facility," the rep stated to the media outlet. "Mellon made his fortune in cryptocurrency, turning a $2 million investment into $1 billion. He is survived by his three children, Force, Olympia and Minty. The family asks that their privacy be respected at this very painful time."

His cousin Peter Stephaich also confirmed the news to The Associated Press (per CNBC) but did not provide any details.