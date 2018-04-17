Victoria Beckham's Kids Look So Grown Up in This New Family Photo

Victoria Beckham shared a new family photo on Monday, and we can't believe how grown up her kids look!

In the photo, the fashion designer rested her head against her 15-year-old son Romeo Beckham. The teen had his arm wrapped around the youngest member of the Beckham clan, Harper Beckham. However, this little lady isn't so little anymore. She's already 6 years old.

Her older brother Cruz Beckham, 13, stood behind her while Brooklyn Beckham—the oldest sibling at 19—stood by her side.

The only family member missing from the photo was father David Beckham. Still, his wife, who turned 44 on Tuesday, gave him a shout-out in the Instagram photo's caption.

"Birthday eve with my babies x," she wrote, "love you so much @davidbeckham kisses x."