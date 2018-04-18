Zach Slams Shaun for Lying to Megan About Tracking Down Julie Woolth on The Arrangement

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 6:00 AM
Zach (Kyle Toy) is not going to let anyone stand in the way of Megan Morrison's (Christine Evangelista) takedown of the Institute for the Higher Mind.
In this clip from Sunday's all new The Arrangement, Zach shows up in Shaun's (Carra Patterson) office and confronts her for lying to Megan about tracking down Julie Woolth, a woman Terence (Michael Vartan) made disappear.
"Zach, hi. Can I help you with something?" a surprised Shaun asks. "You can help me find Julie Woolth," Zach snaps back. "Julie Woolth? I don't know who that is," she claims.
But Zach knows Shaun is lying through her teeth.
"The truth is you never looked, did you? You lied to Megan," Zach insists.
Shaun dodges Zach's questions, but he's not about to leave without reminding her of all the damage IHM has caused.
"I know where you are right now. You had to make a choice between them and someone close to you and you chose them. So he rewarded you. He made you an insider, he made you feel special. Only now, deep down you can feel that something's not right," Zach pushes. "I felt it too. I ignored it and he tore my family apart."
See the intense confrontation go down in the clip above.
Watch brand new episodes of The Arrangement Sundays at 9e|6p on Bravo
