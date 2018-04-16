Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Cozy With 20-Year-Old Model Camila Morrone at Coachella

Another day, another model...

Mr. Coachella himself Leonardo DiCaprio hit up Weekend 1 of 2018 Coachella with a new beauty on his arm, 20-year-old model Camila Morrone, whom the Oscar winner was photographed getting cozy with on multiple occasions throughout the fun-filled fest.

At one point, Cami was spotted resting her head in the 43-year-old's lap while during the three-day musical festival in Indio, Calif. The A-list actor went to a variety of events during the first weekend, often wearing a hoodie to mask his easy-to-spot appearance.

In addition to catching Beyoncé's comeback performance together, the PDA-tastic pair was also photographed smooching during Eminem's set on Sunday night.