Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet About His 2016 Recovery

Lamar Odomand Kanye Westare getting sweetly nostalgic.

The award-winning rapper returned to Twitter over the weekend after a lengthy absence. It was clear West had much to say as his tweets ranged from the value of money to a neck tattoo.

During the social media conversation, West also addressed his famous friend, Lamar Odom, as he reflected on the former basketball player's public debut at his 2016 Yeezy Season 3 show, four months after his near-fatal drug overdose at a Nevada brothel.

"My favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together," the rapper recalled.