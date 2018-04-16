Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet About His 2016 Recovery

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 1:59 PM

Lamar Odomand Kanye Westare getting sweetly nostalgic. 

The award-winning rapper returned to Twitter over the weekend after a lengthy absence. It was clear West had much to say as his tweets ranged from the value of money to a neck tattoo.

During the social media conversation, West also addressed his famous friend, Lamar Odom, as he reflected on the former basketball player's public debut at his 2016 Yeezy Season 3 show, four months after his near-fatal drug overdose at a Nevada brothel. 

"My favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together," the rapper recalled. 

Odom responded to the tweet on Monday, writing, "Glad I could be there 4 u bro like u came thru 4 me. It was a big stage 2 be on after everything I went thru but it was worth it."

"Lamar is very nervous to be making his first public appearance," a source told E! News at the time, noting that West had personally invited the recovering athlete. While Odom's relationship with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian was unclear at the time, he was showered with love from the entire Kardashian-Jenner family. 

As the source added back then, "The whole family is here supporting him today."

As it seems, the moment made an unforgettable impression on the two men. 

