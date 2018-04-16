Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and More Epic Celebrity Style from Coachella 2018

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 1:27 PM
Over the course of the weekend, celebrities provided enough fashion inspiration to last through summer.
Now more than ever, the celebs and their drool-inducing ensembles weren't limited to the Coachella festival grounds. All of Indio was buzzing with events, hosted by fashion and beauty brands looking to share their summer collections with both festival goers and Instagram scrollers.
To quickly recap, Rihanna hosted a Fenty pool party, bringing her bad gal athleisure style to the festival for the first time. Pacsun and McDonald's got together to host a mansion party that brought the likes of Hailey Baldwin and Post Malone. Moschino and H&M hosted a dance party, in which Jeremy Scott's pop culture-inspired collection made an impact (especially on Gigi Hadid). Revolve created its own festival with tons of Instagram backdrop for their influencer friends (Watch: E!'s The Rundown on Snapchat). Shoedazzle, partnered with NYX Cosmetics, rented a lux private villa for stars like Amber Rose and Terrence J. And, Lyft was there in their Coachella designed cars to transport festival goers from one party to the next.
It was lit with Hollywood's A-listers, beautiful clothes and great music.
Take a look at the best dressed below!
David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The designer-model duo look incredible in Moschino at the brand's party in partnership with H&M.
Roger Kisby/Getty Images
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star makes menswear sultry with oversized pants, dad sneakers, a lovewave swim top and a crossbody bag at the Revolve Festival.
John Sciulli/Getty Images
The Fenty designer is the hostess doing the most with one of the most fashion-forward looks of the weekend at the Fenty Pool Party.
Article continues below
Michael Kovac/Getty Images
The style influencer takes a Western approach to festival wear with a white lace dress, taupe boots and a matching hat. For accessories, she chose a brown waist belt, a Louis Vuitton backpack and silver jewelry.
WWD/REX/Shutterstock
White crop top, denim shorts, sneakers and a high ponytail—the model reveals the perfect casual look for summer at the Levi's party.
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
The Victoria's Secret model reveals how to wear lingerie casually, pairing her lace top with a Camilla maxi skirt, black hat, Jemma Sands jewelry and Alias Mae sandals.
Article continues below
The Narrative Group / McDonald’s & PacSun
The star makes hockey jerseys look chic at the Bootsy Bellows Pool Party hosted by Mcdonald's and PacSun.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Paris brings class to the festival with a white lace dress and pumps.
Christian Vierig/GC Images
The style star keeps it simple with a Meshki off-shoulder top, white cutoff shorts, black boots and gold hoops from Five and Two Jewelry. While getting dressed for the event may seem stressful, she proves it's better not to overthink it.
Article continues below
PLT
The models bring the rainbow, circus-themed style from PrettyLittleThing to Coachella and it's brilliant.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
The model brings motocross to the Shoedazzle party, revealing a new trend we'll be trying this summer.
Timur Emek/GC Images
The Victoria's Secret model's mesh dress, neon socks and cat-eye sunglasses is the perfect swimsuit cover for the Festival It Girl.
Article continues below
Revolve
The newly-wed model is stunning in a red Lovers+Friends dress with an oversized denim jacket, sunhat and boots.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
White is the new black according to this star.
Revolve
The Inamorata Swim designer demonstrates summer chic in a LPA dress, nude heels and a statement bag.
Article continues below
RELATED ARTICLE: Lily James, Cardi B and More Top This Week's Best Dressed Looks
RELATED ARTICLE: Saturday Savings: Mila Kunis' On-Sale Dress Is for Lazy, Sunny Days
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?