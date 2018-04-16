Watch Demi Lovato Surprise These Aspiring Musicians With Free Studio Time

Demi Lovato knows a thing or two about the music industry. So when she surprised four aspiring musicians with hours of free studio time, they were thrilled to say the least.

So, how did she pull off such a surprise? The four musicians were also Lyft drivers and were told they were auditioning for a company commercial. However, that all changed when the 25-year-old singer entered the room.

"Hi! I'm Demi!" she said to a guitar player named Jermaine.

"Of course I know who you are," he replied, clearly stunned.

In addition to giving the artists free studio hours, Lovato gave them tickets to her concert. Lovato referred to the surprise as the "ultimate tip" and pulled it off in honor of Lyft reaching over half a billion dollars in driver tips.

