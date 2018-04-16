John Cena Said He and Nikki Bella Were Together Until "Death Do Us Part" in Last E! Interview Before Breaking Off Engagement

That same week, E! released a new promo for the upcoming third season of Total Bellas, which premieres May 20. The video hinted at problems in their relationship as the WWE stars had a tearful conversation about Nikki's desire to have kids, even though John doesn't want a family.

"I would never force you not to be a mom," John tells his fiancée in the clip. "I thought I could really sacrifice that and I just can't," Nikki says.

"I'm not sure we should go through with this," Cena told Nikki.

A rep for the couple confirmed their breakup Sunday night, telling E! News, "After much contemplation and six years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple."