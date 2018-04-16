Carrie Coon to Star as a Villain in Avengers: Infinity War

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 16, 2018 8:24 AM

Carrie Coon

Carrie Coon is crossing over to the dark side. 

The actress of Fargo and Leftovers fame has confirmed she will be joining the packed cast of the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War as Proxima Midnight. 

Proxima Midnight is a supervillain member of Thanos' team of ruthless aliens, the Black Order. The news of her casting was first confirmed by co-director Joe Russo during a recent interview with Radio Times published on Monday. 

"It's true!" Coon tweeted in reaction to the news. "My voice and a dazzle of gifted animators have teamed up to play Proxima Midnight."

Coon will join Terry Notary and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, who will voice and perform the motion capture for fellow Black Order members Cull Obsidian and Ebony Maw respectively. 

"It's kind of an all-star cast of baddies," Joe quipped in the interview. 

The role struck at a busy time for Coon as she's also expecting her first child with husband Tracy Letts. "To be fair, my face is in there somewhere," she tweeted. "#MoCapWhilePregnant #AvengersInfinityWar."

Through the upcoming film, due out at the end of April, Coon will also get to reunite with her Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter co-star Josh Brolin, who is slated to portray Thanos in the franchise. 

This also marks Proxima Midnight's film debut.  

Get ready to rumble, Avengers!

Avengers: Infinity War will debut in theater nationally on April 27. 

