Carrie Coon to Star as a Villain in Avengers: Infinity War

Carrie Coon is crossing over to the dark side.

The actress of Fargo and Leftovers fame has confirmed she will be joining the packed cast of the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War as Proxima Midnight.

Proxima Midnight is a supervillain member of Thanos' team of ruthless aliens, the Black Order. The news of her casting was first confirmed by co-director Joe Russo during a recent interview with Radio Times published on Monday.

"It's true!" Coon tweeted in reaction to the news. "My voice and a dazzle of gifted animators have teamed up to play Proxima Midnight."

Coon will join Terry Notary and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, who will voice and perform the motion capture for fellow Black Order members Cull Obsidian and Ebony Maw respectively.