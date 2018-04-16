Eminem Performs With 50 Cent, Dr. Dre and More Stars at Coachella 2018

Guess who's back, back again? Shady's back, with some friends.

Eminem took the stage in Indio, Calif. on Sunday to headline Coachella. The 45-year-old rapper performed alongside several famous faces, including 50 Cent.

Eminem and 50 Cent go way back. Both artists rapped on the soundtrack for 8 Mile, the film inspired by Eminem's life. In fact, Eminem once said 50 Cent's hit from the soundtrack, "Places to Go," made him want to quit rapping.

"Yeah, so that made me want to stop rapping for, like, a long time," he said in a birthday message for the "Candy Shop" artist back in July.