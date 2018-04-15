John Cena and Nikki Bella Break Up: Relive Their Unforgettable Love Story

Say it ain't so ladies and gentlemen.

On Sunday night, John Cena and Nikki Bella shocked fans when they announced their split after nearly six years together.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," the couple said in a statement to E! News. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

The Total Divas stars have developed a large fan base with their love story that featured a proposal during WrestleMania 33. And it's hard to pick just one of the couple's Instagrams that perfectly showcased their love for one another.

Ultimately, we decided to look back on their unforgettable romance both in and out of the wrestling ring in our gallery below.