Miranda Lambert Makes History at 2018 ACM Awards: "I Cannot Believe This"

Miranda Lambert is unstoppable.

During tonight's 2018 ACM Awards, many eyes were on the Female Vocalist of the Year award.

With Kelsea Ballerini, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and Miranda all nominated in the same category, competition was fierce and talent was undeniable. But during the evening's telecast, a familiar face received the award for a history making nine years in a row.

"I cannot believe this. I really can't. Thank you so much. I love country music. It is my entire life. I dedicate everything I have to it and for y'all to care so much about what I'm doing, I will never, ever take it for granted," Miranda shared with the audience. "Thank you so, so much. Praise Jesus, thank y'all."

Earlier in the night, Miranda also won Song of the Year for "Tin Man." "Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me," she shared while becoming the first artist to win the most ACMs ever with 30 victories, breaking her tie with Brooks & Dunn.