Gwen Stefani Is Blake Shelton's Biggest Fan at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 6:14 PM

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

John Shearer/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

Blake Shelton has a special fan in the audience tonight!

While The Voice judge and Gwen Stefani managed to avoid photos on the red carpet at tonight's 2018 ACM Awards, fans quickly spotted the pair inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena ready to enjoy a night of country music.

It all started when Maren Morris was performing her hit song "Rich" from her debut album.

After cameras panned to Miranda Lambert singing along and Thomas Rhett dancing in the aisles, viewers saw Blake wrapping his arm around Gwen as they enjoyed the track.

Things got even cuter when Blake took to the stage to perform his hit song "I Lived It."

Not only did Gwen give a standing ovation but she was also spotted mouthing off all the words during the performance. We told you she's a big fan!

Just last week, Blake was more than supportive of Gwen when she celebrated her Just a Girl residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

"Can I get a backstage pass? Please?!!!" Blake joked on Twitter when sharing his girlfriend's big news.

The couple that supports each other together, stays together!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

