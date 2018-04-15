Kanye West Returns to Twitter With Lamar Odom on His Mind

Look who's back on social media!

On Sunday evening, Kanye West surprised fans and followers when he returned to Twitter to post not one but several tweets on a variety of topics.

One that caught the attention of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans was when the rapper looked back on a special memory with Lamar Odom.

"My favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again," he shared on Twitter with a photo of the duo. "Then we walked into the arena together."

Back in February 2016, Lamar made his first public appearance since his near-fatal drug overdose in Las Vegas. The event he chose was Kanye's Yeezy Season 3 show.