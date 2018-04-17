Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Stapleton Welcome Twins

UPDATE: On April 17, Chris Stapleton's wife Morgane Stapleton hopped on Instagram to let the world see a first glimpse at her twin boys, whom the couple welcomed into the world last week.

"Thank you for all the love! We're so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family," wrote the mom of four.

Along with the sweet image of the trio, Morgane revealed that the babies were born over a month early.

"We would like to say a special thank you to all the incredible nurses & doctors at Centennial Women's & Children's Hospital in Nashville. At more than a month early, we had a week long stay in the nicu & the incredible people there kept our boys healthy & happy."

She ended the post with some gratitude, "Words cannot express our gratitude for you all & what you did for our family. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!"

_______

Someone get a glass of "Tennessee Whiskey!" It's time for a toast.

Singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane Stapleton have welcomed their twins!

During the 2018 ACM Awards, host Reba McEntire told the crowd that the night's Album of the Year winner wasn't there to accept his award for a very good reason— Morgane had just given birth to twin boys.

Reba told the crowd, "We just found out that those little rascals came a little bit early. Hot off the press!"

And guess what else? Today also just so happens to be Chris' 40th birthday! What a jam-packed day!

Their bundles of joy join the country music couple's son and daughter.