Nicole Kidman's 2018 ACM Awards Dress Has a Surprising and Stunning Detail

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 5:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nicole Kidman, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman was glowing at the 2018 ACM Awards.

Hand in hand with husband Keith Urban, the award-winning star transformed into a golden goddess on the red carpet. Although her high-neck Michael Kors dress covered her neck, arms and legs, the silky fabric fit the star perfectly, subtly revealing her shape. With so many opting for thigh-high splits and plunging necklines, which we also love, the actress reasserted that sultry appeal doesn't require skin.

Beyond the design, the golden sequins perfectly match her blond hair. Together, her look is a new iteration of monochromatic style. She's literally glowing in the same hue from head to toe.

Photos

ACM Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Just after we swooned over her look, the Big Little Lies star turned around and everyone's jaws dropped (See: Keith's face of admiration). The gown, which we initially thought covered her entire body, is actually backless. 

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

John Shearer/WireImage

The opening begins at the nape of her neck and ends just above derrière. It reveals her incredibly toned back—a stunning feature to show her athletic build. 

Most of all, it makes us rethink the silhouettes we deem sultry. If an unexpected backless number makes our significant others look at us the way Keith is looking at her, we're definitely going to add the style to our wardrobe.

RELATED ARTICLE: Miranda Lambert's Style Transformation Over the Years

RELATED ARTICLE: Kaia Gerber Makes Your Dad's Favorite Vacation Shirt Look Chic

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nicole Kidman , Style Collective , Life/Style , Fashion , 2018 ACM Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker's Hairstylist Uses This Super-Cheap Tool for Weather-Proof Hair

Shopping: Fall Porch Decor

How to Make Any Front Door Warm and Welcoming for Fall

ESC: Kim Kardashian

11 Times Kim Kardashian Stepped Up Her Style Game in 2018

ESC: Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson Is a Style Star With 6 Epic Back-to-Back Outfits

ESC: Bella Hadid, Dior

Bella Hadid Reveals the Ultimate Halloween Makeup in New Dior Short Film

Shopping: Pumpkin Beauty

9 Pumpkin Beauty Products That Will Give You Dewy Skin

ESC: Best Dressed, Kim Kardashian

7 Celebrity Jacket Trends That Will Make You Want to Brave the Cold

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.