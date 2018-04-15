Miranda Lambert Looks Red Hot at 2018 ACM Awards After Anderson East Split

Red is looking good on you, Miranda Lambert.

Just a couple weeks after reports surfaced claiming the "Over You" singer and Anderson East had quietly split, fans were delighted to see one of country music's biggest female stars back on the red carpet.

While attending the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Miranda stepped out wearing a red Georges Chakra sleeveless gown with a purple clutch.

She also accessorized her look with a variety of jewelry pieces including a colorful ring on her left hand.

Miranda's award show appearance comes shortly after reportedly breaking up with Anderson after being together for more than two years.