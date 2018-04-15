ACM Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 3:56 PM

Reba McEntire, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

John Shearer/WireImage

 Yeehaw! It's party time!

It's time to mosey on down to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the 2018 ACM Awards.

Expect host Reba McEntire to set the tone with a few wild moments of her own, and a slew of acts and performers are set to grace the stage with showstopping performances. And with so many gorgeous celebrities to keep an eye on (Hello Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert!) it's won't be easy to keep up.

CMA Award nominees Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Kelly Clarkson Florida Georgia Line, Alan Jackson, Lady AntebellumLittle Big Town, Midland, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Brett Young will take the stage for must-see performances.

Bebe Rexha is set to make her debut appearance at the ACM Awards, performing the chart-topping collab "Meant to Be" with Florida Georgia Line.

Fans can also expect Hollywood stars David Boreanaz, AJ Buckley, Sam Elliot, Ashton Kutcher, Nancy O'Dell, Rebecca Romijn and Max Thieriot. Pro athletes Drew Brees and Lindsey Vonn will also be presenting some of the night's most prestigious awards.

Check out what all the stars wore down the red carpet...

ACM Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

The 53rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on CBS. 

 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

TAGS/ Apple News , Top Stories , 2018 ACM Awards , Carrie Underwood
