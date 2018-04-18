Why Kourtney Kardashian Is Now Her Realest Ever at Age 39

She Follows Her Heart:

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians this year, Kourtney struggles with the decision of going on vacation with boyfriend Younes Bendjima without her children.

"I've definitely learned from my past relationship, where I really wouldn't travel without the kids," she says. "And I think it is important to take time, especially because my relationship is important to me," Kourtney realized. "Just because those worlds aren't colliding right now, just making sure that I make time for both. And I think going on a trip once in a while reminds me the importance of being present and in the moment when I'm home. And I think it makes me the best mom I can be."

She's Pragmatic:

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians this year, Kourtney says she's been thinking about freezing her eggs, adding, "What if I want a kid in the next 10 years? Wouldn't you rather have the insurance sitting there?"

While freezing her eggs, especially at her age, won't guarantee that she would be able to conceive another biological child when she is older, it does increase her chances a tiny bit.

She Takes Care of Herself:

Kourtney has maintain a workout regimen for years and has also become known for her nutritious diet. She revealed this past January that she also takes collagen supplements and vegan probiotic shots.