Dove Cameron Says She's Going to Marry Boyfriend Thomas Doherty

If you like it, put a ring on it Tommy!

Dove Cameron let the world know what her intentions are with her boyfriend Thomas Doherty and that's to get hitched to him!

While hitting up Beyoncé's comeback performance at 2018 Coachella, the Liv and Maddie star hopped on Instagram to post a silly video of her beau dancing to the music. Along with the Instagram vid, the blonde wrote, "nah mate, beyoncé's class. she like, empowers women. i love when i see all the women being like ‘whooo!' it makes me feel like ‘YEAHHH' cause women are so repressed and objectified, you know? BOW DOWN AND DANCE TO THE WOMEN, MATE."

One fan wrote, "Honestly marry him."

Interestingly enough, The Descendants star responded, "I'm gonna."

Another fan wrote, "Is there ever a moment where Thomas ISN'T the most perfect human?"

"No," wrote the starry-eyed star.

Previously, the actress got engaged to her Liv and Maddie co-star Ryan McCartan in April 2016, but called things off in October 2016.