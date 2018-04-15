The Weeknd and Chantel Jeffries Show PDA at Coachella 2018

It looks like The Weeknd and Justin Bieber have similar taste in women...x 2.

The former singer was photographed walking around with his arm around Chanel Jeffries at the 2018 Coachella music festival on Saturday. The Weeknd, who headlined the event the day before, and the DJ were also seen hugging and she also put her head on his shoulder. They have not commented on the nature of their relationship.

Jeffries has been friends for years with Bieber and the two have often sparked romance rumors.

Over the weekend, Jeffries performed a DJ set at the Apple Music x Beats 1 party. During the star-studded event, the DJ/producer debuted the first listen of her upcoming single.