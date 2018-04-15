Barbara Bush Is in Failing Health and Won't Seek Additional Medical Treatment

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 11:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Barbara Bush

Bob Levey/Getty Images for U.S. Fund for UNICEF

Barbara Bush, 92, is in failing health and has decided not to seek additional medical treatment after a series of hospitalizations.

The former first lady has been married to former President George H.W. Bush, 93, for the past 73 years and remains at their home in Houston. Over the past year, she had been hospitalized a few times while battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure, CNN had reported.

"Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care," a spokesperson for the Office of George H. W. Bush said in a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday.

"It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself—thanks to her abiding faith—but for others," the statement said. "She is surrounded by family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

Photos

Stars Playing President

George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO

She is the only living wife of a former president and the mother of another former president, George W. Bush.

He and wife Laura Bush share twin daughters, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, who is named after her first lady grandmother.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Top Stories , Apple News , George H.W. Bush , George W. Bush
Latest News
Rumer Willis, AmfAR

amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Announces ''Domination'' Residency With Parade Through Las Vegas Strip

Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West, Dream Kardashian, Saint West

True Thompson Is An Adorable Unicorn at Another Kardashian Cousin Cupcake Party

Lea Michele & Darren Criss Are Best Friends on Tour

Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner, MET Gala 2016, Inside Pics, Exclusive

Karlie Kloss Marries Joshua Kushner 3 Months After Engagement

Avril Lavigne Discusses Her Battle With Lyme Disease

Jenelle Evans, Teen Mom 2

Inside Jenelle Evans' Dramatic Year On and Off Teen Mom

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.