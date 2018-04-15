Beyoncé Has a Destiny's Child Reunion at Coachella 2018

They're back!

Beyoncé took the stage for her long-anticipated performance at Night 2 of Coachella 2018, following her cancellation of her headlining set at the annual music festival last year due to her pregnancy with her twins. During the show, she bought out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a Destiny's Child reunion! 

The trio performed their '90s hits "Say My Name," "Soldier" and "Lose My Breath."

Bey is the first woman of color to headline Coachella. Her performance marks her first since the 2017 Grammy Awards and her first concert set since late 2016.

During her Coachella set, the singer performed solo tracks such as "Crazy in Love," "Run the World (Girls)" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing," the black national anthem.

For months, there had been rumors that Destiny's Child would reunite at Coachella.

Destiny's Child last reunited on stage at the 2015 Stellar Gospel Music Awards. Two years prior, Rowland and Williams joined Beyonce for her Super Bowl 2013 halftime show.

The three have remained good friends over the years while concentrating on solo careers and have also reunited offstage.

Last year, the three reunited to promoting Rowland's book Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (And Wonder What the #*@& Just Happened).

