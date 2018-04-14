Beyoncé Makes Sizzling Stage Comeback With Coachella 2018 Performance

She's back!

Beyoncé took the stage on Saturday for her long-anticipated performance at Coachella 2018, following her cancellation of her headlining set at the annual music festival last year due to her pregnancy with her twins. It's quite the historic night, as her show-stopping performance marks the first time that a black woman has headlined the music festival.

The set was packed with costumes by Balmain's Olivier Rousting, an army of dancers and special guests like husband Jay-Z and Destiny's Child, who performed hits, including "Say My Name and "Soldier." Bey's sister Solange even came out to dance alongside the Grammy winner.

Earlier in the night, it was confirmed that Bey would be joined fellow Destiny's Child stars Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a throwback moment.

This also marks Bey's first performance since the 2017 Grammy Awards and her first concert set since late 2016.