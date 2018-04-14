Kim Zolciak Says She's ''Never'' Coming Back to Real Housewives of Atlanta

No mo' drama?

After a triumphant and drama-filled return, Kim Zociak-Biermann has just said that she's "never " coming back to the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

On Saturday, the mother of six, who was traveling with husband Kroy Biermann, told TMZ while at LAX that she's "never, never" returning to the show because being it causes "too much unneeded stress."

There's been a ton of speculation as to the fate of the OG RHOA cast member's future on the hit Bravo show after her non-stop feuding with cast member NeNe Leakes this season.

Fans may remember that Kim left the show that made her famous in its fifth season to film her own reality show Don't Be Tardy, but returned to RHOA for the 10th season.

Despite Kim's words, Bravo says it's too early to comment on casting for next season, as this season is still currently airing.