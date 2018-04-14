Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Throw Luna a Sesame Street-Themed 2nd Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Apr. 14, 2018 3:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna

David Becker/Getty Images for RAND Luxury

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? Just go to Chrissy and John's house, of course! 

It's sunny days at Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's home, as the duo are pulling out all the stops for their daughter Luna Stephens' second birthday on Saturday. The proud parents took to social media this AM to give the world a look at what's going down for their little girl's big day—and that's a Sesame Street-themed birthday bash. 

Chrissy  posted a video on Twitter of a three-tiered cake and wrote, "Happy birthday, loons!!! Mommy and daddy are killing the cake game."

The colorful cake features a red tier, a yellow "feathered" tier and a blue tier. The pregnant social media star can be heard saying to her daughter, who is sitting atop her dad's shoulders, "Look at the bird feathers!"

John says to his birthday girl, "Look at your bird feather cake, baby girl."

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna Is Living Her Best Life

A few minutes later, the hands-on mom, who revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she's expecting a son in June, shared another video of the pre-party setting up, featuring larger than life Big Bird, Elmo and Cookie Monster balloon animals.

The kid-tastic bash also has blue table cloths and fire-engine red chairs. Yellow, blue and red balloons are floating atop the pool in the backyard. 

Later in the day, Teigen took to her Instagram to show another image of the cake, only this time it was finished! The expectant star wrote, "!!! Thank you @duffscakemix and @tianasakona for helping us make this amazing cake for Luna! Ok so you did most the work but those eyes and half of cookie’s fur is all john and I!"

The social media star also shared a sweet image of her daughter all gussied up her birthday best.

Along with the video, Teigen wrote, "Thank you @pamperspure for helping celebrate our big girl’s 2nd birthday! Luna’s rocking her llama diaper under this birthday suit! Aaaaaannnnd Pampers made a donation to the Southeast Llama Rescue in honor of this day. Thanks for making her day so special! #llamabutt forever!"

Meanwhile, Chrissy's famous pal Kim Kardashian, who attended her 20-year high school reunion last night, brought baby Chicago West to Luna's birthday bash, dressed her up in a sweet white frock and shared an adorable video of the newborn girl, who was born in January, at the party.

 

Chrissy and John were married on Sept. 14, 2013 and welcomed Luna on April 14, 2016.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Top Stories , Apple News , Instagram
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

How Priyanka Chopra Feels About Having a Baby With Nick Jonas

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Return to Murder House

How American Horror Story: Apocalypse Director Sarah Paulson Brought Closure to the Murder House

Luke Hemsworth

Luke Hemsworth's Love for His Native Australia Shines in New Ad

Lion King, Seth Rogen, Donald Glover, Jon Favreau, Billy Eichner

This Lion King Cast Photo Is Giving Us Major "Hakuna Matata" Feels

Paige, Total Divas 805

Paige Bravely Opens Up to the Bella Twins About the "Lowest" Point in Her Life on Total Divas

Fan Bingbing

Chinese Actress Fan Bingbing Resurfaces After Mysterious Disappearance: Reports

Kelsea Ballerini, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Carrie Underwood and More Country Music Queens Attend 2018 CMT Artists of the Year

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.