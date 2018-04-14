5 Best Moments From Harry Styles' World Tour

Gummi bears, LGBTQ solidarity and heartfelt, emotional tributes...Harry Styles' world tour will be one to remember.

The 24-year-old singer, who rose to fame as a member of One Direction, began his first solo tour last September. So far, he has performed in countries such as the United States, Australia, Japan, France, Switzerland, Denmark, Germany, Spain and his native England.

Check out 5 best moments from his world tour:

1. "You Can Do One in My Mouth": During his concert at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday, fans began to toss gummy bears at him. He told them, "You can do one in my mouth and then the game's over," adding, "and only throw Haribo. OK?" Harry took one like a champ, then while chewing, dropped to his knees with his hands raised, spurring cheers.