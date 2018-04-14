Nicki Minaj Parties With Kylie Jenner and Shania Twain at Coachella

Damn! It feels like Coachella.

Nicki Minaj is making all kinds of friends at the 2018 music festival! The rapper, who recently released new music, posted on social media on Saturday morning images of her partying with a slew of celebs the night before at the star-studded event in the Californian desert.

In a video, Nicki is seen dancing in a crowd with Kylie Jenner, who gives her a playful kiss and is wearing a new hot pink wig. Also spotted: The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares a 2-month-old daughter, and sister Kourtney Kardashian, Chance the Rapper and Migos' Quavo.

Kylie and her crew, which also included her BFF Jordyn Woods and Kourtney's boyfriend Younes Benjima, arrived around 3 a.m. and beelined it to Nicki and Quavo's VIP table, after which Coachella headliner The Weeknd joined them, E! News has learned. Kylie and Travis remained by each other's sides all night. The group left around 4 a.m.

Nicki also posted photos of herself with The Weekend,, rapper French Montana, recent Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, and country star Shania Twain.

"@shaniatwain is so dope in real life," Nicki wrote.