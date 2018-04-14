Kim Kardashian Attends Her 20-Year High School Reunion

Kim Kardashian's gotta go back, back, back to school again!

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had attended the private, all-girls Catholic school Marymount High School in Bel-Air and was part of its class of 1998. On Friday, she attended her 20-year high school reunion.

Kim wore a white plunging outfit that showed off her legs, paired with nude, transparent pointed pumps. She posted a slew of pics and videos of her and friends at the high school reunion on Instagram Stories.

Kim and her pals, who she had not seen for the past 20 years, rented a party bus to bring them to the event.

"Of course I had to get a party bus for the class of '98," she said.

"So my friends are worried that we're gonna run into people that they were mean to and I feel so good about my conscience, that I was so nice to everyone," Kim later said.

After they arrived, she said, "This is so crazy, these halls. You guys, do remember these halls? So insane!"