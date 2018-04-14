Hey Khloe Kardashian, Cardi B Has Some Relationship Advice for You

Khloe Kardashian's week has certainly been a roller coaster of emotion, but leave it to none other than Cardi B to offer up some sage words of advice for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Earlier today, the rapper—who is still riding high from her debut album release a week ago—stopped by Big Boy's Neighborhood radio show when she was asked about the rumors surrounding KoKo's relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Earlier this week, The Daily Mail published photos and video that purported to show the NBA athlete kissing a woman in a New York City rooftop bar, PH-D Lounge, on Saturday before a game the following Monday.