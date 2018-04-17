EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Molly and Jonathan's Married at First Sight Relationship Drift Even Farther Apart

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic's relationship is hanging on by a thread.

On last week's Married at First Sight, viewers watched the couple face their biggest fight while on vacation at the Universal Orlando Resort. In fact, things only got more complicated when the pair met with expert Dr. Jessica Griffin.

But for those wondering where these two go from here, we may have your answer.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, Jonathan and Molly are ready to share their sides of the story. At the same time, someone is dropping a major bombshell.

"At this point, I've moved out. I've only packed a few things," Molly shared with her sister Jenny. "I wanted to get out. I didn't want to be there for a couple hours packing so I still have to finish packing."

Photos

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Molly Duff, Married at First Sight

Lifetime

Uh-oh!

"We just had a lot of arguing," Jonathan shared while meeting with his friend Blake. "I feel like she went into this and just threw her walls up and wouldn't let anybody near her."

He continued, "Every time you run into a brick wall and you just can't get through it."

With decision day one week away, is there any hope for this couple? You have to tune in for even more surprises.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Married at First Sight , Reality TV , TV , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

Tim Allen Reveals New Details About Home Improvement Revival

Tim Allen Confirms "Home Improvement" Reboot Almost Happened

Kim Kardashian Surprises Goddaughter on "DWTS: Juniors"

Charmed

How the New Charmed Updates the Fashion Sense of the Original

Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

Tim Allen Says Last Man Standing's Big Ratings Were "Startling"

Tim Allen & Nancy Travis Reveal Why They Won't Mention Trump

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Public Life Early in Career

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.